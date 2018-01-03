Fetty Wap Posts Video From Hospital Revealing Health Status Of Alexis Skyy And Their Unborn Child

Thankfully, Fetty has dropped an update on Alexis and the baby’s health status less than 24 hours later. According to his footage on Instagram Live, the two are doing just fine.

New Jersey rap star Fetty Wap and his fourth baby mother Alexis Skyy experienced an unfortunate hospital stint when the 23-year-old mother-to-be was rushed to the emergency room after her water broke three months early.

The “Trap Queen” rapper was posted up at the hospital in the video where he was visibly exhausted, mentioning that he was lying around waiting on his “baby girl.” He seems to be engaging with one of the nurses as well, informing her that Alexis had fallen asleep. In another clip, he recorded Alexis wide awake and thumbing around on her cellphone, appearing to be in much better spirits. She was still laid out in the hospital bed, but Fetty’s caption on the clip told anyone who was worried all that they needed to know:

“Everything Good…Alaiya. M,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, another woman rumored to have one of Fetty’s children, an exotic dancer in Miami who goes by the name Turquoise, isn’t pleased at all with how he’s been handling his fatherly duties. Hopping in the scrolling comments from one of his previous Instagram Live sessions, she blasted him for showing favoritism to his youngest daughter, Khari Barbie, yet playing deadbeat to her daughter, Lauren.

We hope Fetty can find some new common ground with all of his children’s mothers for 2018.

See his update on Alexis Skyy and baby Alaiya below.