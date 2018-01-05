SMH: The Number Of Drugs Police Reportedly Found In Chief Keef's System Will Drop Your Jaw

Racking up a slew of legal offenses between 2016 and 2017, including assault and drug charges, a DUI violation from Miami police was added to the list back in April. But according to TMZ, driving under the influence is an understatement compared to how many drugs were actually found in his system.

The site reports that Chief Keef’s urine test stemming from the incident pulled up eight different substances, including highly addictive opiates and narcotics morphine, codeine, promethazine and hydrocodone.

Upon the April arrest, authorities uncovered weed and the codeine-spiked purple drank after a vehicle search as well, TMZ adds. Miami police also reportedly said that they noticed his eyes were bloodshot red and he had a dry mouth. “It’s OK,” he allegedly told them before the drug test. “When you find weed in my urine, I’ll just get my attorney to get my marijuana card.”

Apparently, they ended up finding an entire dispensary worth of substances in his urine instead.

TMZ currently concludes that his DUI was dropped by the State’s attorney on Tuesday (January 2) due to a scheduling issue, but was refiled on Wednesday (January 3).