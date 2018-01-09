Russell Simmons Halts #NotMe Campaign: 'This Is A Time For Women To Speak'

Several weeks later, however, it appears as though the music mogul is rethinking moving forward with the ill-advised hashtag movement.

In the wake of multiple accusations of sexual assault , Russell Simmons has remained determined to prove his innocence ― even going as far as starting his own campaign titled #NotMe .

Page Six reports that Simmons, who stepped down from his businesses in November, is thinking differently now. "Mr. Simmons’ previous statements stand, and he has nothing to add to [them] at this time," said Simmons' reps to the news outlet. The reps added that Simmons feels "that this is a time for women to speak." The statement comes after #MeToo and #TimesUp flooded Twitter last Sunday, when actors and actresses protested sexual misconduct by wearing black to the 2018 Golden Globes award ceremony.

So far, 13 women have accused Simmons of rape or sexual assault. However, Simmons has maintained his innocence. "Today, I begin to properly defend myself," read his Instagram post from December announcing his #NotMe campaign. "I will prove without any doubt that I am innocent of all rape charges."

While Simmons was adamant about declaring #NotMe, one of his accusers, TV star Kelly Cutrone, has another hashtag for him. "The #NotMe thing? I'm going to do a #YeahYou," said Cutrone to Page Six.

The music exec has remained relatively mum going into the new year, with his last social media post being published on December 19.

Take a look at the cryptic post below.