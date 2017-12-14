Russell Simmons Responds To Sexual Assault Claims With #NotMe Campaign

In the wake of the overwhelming sexual assault allegations forming against famed music mogul Russell Simmons , the Def Jam co-founder has now started his own #NotMe campaign to prove his innocence.

If you can recall, the allegations against Russell began late last month with model Keri Claussen Khalighi’s in-depth recollection of their sexual encounter, which she described to the LA Times as fighting "wildly." Following her jarring account, screenwriter Jenny Lumet also came forward with a similar accusation against the hip-hop vet. Thereafter, the New York Times published the accounts of four more women, one of which is non industry-affiliated and claims to have met Russell upon a chance encounter at 2014’s Art Basel in Miami.

The LA Times has now returned with testimonies from an additional five women, including actress and comedian Amanda Seales, Sherri Hines of old school hip-hop group Mercedes Ladies, and massage therapist Erin Beattie. In light of the damning allegations, however, Russell has adamantly declared his innocence and claimed that each of these encounters were consensual.

And now it appears as the controversy grows, Russell is pulling out all the stops to defend himself — even if it means taking a polygraph test.