LOL: Please Look At What The Internet Did To Cardi B's Baby Picture

So when fans gave the #ThrowBackThursday flick of her baby picture an epic Photoshop treatment back to 1975, the Bronx femcee starlet had no choice but to join in on the fun.

With her winning streak going strong all 2017, Cardi B refuses to lose in 2018, and that includes her sense of humor.

Last week, Cardi shared a few childhood photos of Bronx past, mainly those from her Kindergarten age. One flick shows the 25-year-old adorably posed with a hand on her little hip and a halfway smile. Admittedly, the vintage throwback gives some serious ‘70s vibes, from Cardi’s matching two-piece outfit to her stylish ‘fro, prompting the internet to liken Baby Bardi to the childhood days of legendary family music group, The Jackson 5.

In the hilarious video, swiped from the Jackson family’s debut on The Carol Burnett Show in 1975, Cardi’s baby face is doctored over that of the youngest Jackson brother, Randy Jackson. Carol walks around to each member in the video to introduce them by name before arriving to the “group’s newest member,” Cardi, and cueing her latest single, “Bartier Cardi.”

“Yaaaa get on my damn nerve,” she wrote in her repost of the clip on Instagram, followed by a series of crying laughter-faced emojis.

She don’t jive now, she makes money moves, folks.

