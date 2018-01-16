Apparently, This Music Legend Wants To Collaborate With Cardi B

Fresh off the heels of her groovy guest verse for Bruno Mar 's "Finesse," it appears as though Cardi B may just have another funk-inspired collab in the works ― this time around with George Clinton .

During a recent open forum, the Parliament-Funkadelic frontman revealed his love for another side of rap: the ubiquitous sound of Atlanta trap music. When asked by a fan what kind of music Clinton is listening to right now, he replied, "Flying Lotus, Cardi B, Kendrick Lamar, Jay Z's new album, Tra'Zae, and all that sh*t coming out of Atlanta. All that trap sh*t. I'm trapped in it."

Later, Clinton answered a question about the artist he most wants to work with. Without hesitating, he doubled down on his Bardi appreciation and responded, "I'd like to work with Cardi B. She's got the funk."

It's hard to imagine what a George Clinton and Cardi B collab might sound like, but then again who ever imagined she'd end up on a track with Bruno?

And for those still not convinced that the funk legend wants to link on wax with the Bronx femcee, just take a look at his tweets.