14 Years Later, Here's What Justin Timberlake Has To Say About That Janet Jackson Super Bowl Scandal

Justin Timberlake is gearing up to perform at the Super Bowl halftime show on in Feb. 2018, but people are still talking about his now infamous 2004 halftime show that he performed with Janet Jackson, in which Timberlake accidentally revealed Jackson’s bare breast on live television. Throughout the years, the Man of the Woods artist has been criticized on how he handled the situation in the media and how he treated Jackson following the scrutiny. But 14 years later, in a new interview with Zane Lowe, Timberlake is finally ready to clear up a couple of misconceptions, namely where he and Jackson’s relationship stands.

Despite popular belief, Timberlake confirms that he actually reached out to Jackson following the incident, which was previously dubbed “Nipple Gate.” Many critics accused the singer of leaving the icon to fend off the "wolves" alone. But JT confirms that he and Jackson “absolutely” made peace after the heat died down. “And I don’t know that a lot of people know that,” he said. “I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people.”