RIP: The Game’s Father George Taylor Dies At 69

Devastating reports have come out about George Taylor , father of rap sensation The Game . The 69-year-old reportedly passed away in his sleep on Wednesday (Jan. 17) morning.

According to TMZ.com, Taylor was found unresponsive by a family member at his Apple Valley, California, home. A local fire department arrived at 8:30 a.m. after a neighbor alerted the authorities. Taylor was then transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. The coroner’s office is currently investigating the exact cause of death. TMZ.com says officials have ruled out foul play.

The Compton native has always been extremely vocal about the strained relationship he shared with his father. The Game rapped about Taylor’s absence on his track “Bloody Moon,” and even shared a slew of personal details about his father's history of alleged drug abuse and domestic violence in the Streets of Compton docuseries.

Despite news of the devastating loss going viral and a slew of condolences being posted in his Instagram comments, The Game has yet to address his father’s death publicly.