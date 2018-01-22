Here's Why Xscape Will Have To Do An Album Without Kandi

Sorry folks, it doesn’t look like there will be another Xscape future – at least not with the entire group present. In a new interview with Madame Noire, Kandi Burruss confirmed that she is not down to record another album with the classic girl group — and the reason why may surprise you.

Kandi originally announced that she had no plans to create a comeback album with her group members during the Great Xscape Tour. While the singer-songwriter has often disagreed with the group about their musical direction, Kandi says she unwilling to make a new album because she doesn’t want to tarnish the group’s legacy. “As soon as the girls and I started talking initially, I had told them I didn’t really want to do new music and the main reason is because I feel like I don’t want to mess with our legacy,” Kandi told Madame Noire. “When we were a group, we had three platinum albums, all of our albums were hits, we never had a flop album and things are not how they used to be back then.”