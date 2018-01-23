Here's Why Offset & Cardi B Won't Be Planning Their Wedding Anytime Soon

According to Offset, planning a wedding is way more than either one of the artists can handle at the moment. “We ain’t planning it right now,” the “Motor Sport” artist stated. When asked exactly why that may be, the rapper explained: “We chilling. We don’t got time for that right now.”

Cardi B and Offset’s wedding is probably the most anticipated union in hip-hop at the moment. It’s been nearly three months since the couple got engaged at the Powerhouse concert in Philadelphia in Oct. 2017, and fans are sitting at the edge of their seats, pondering what this royal trap wedding will look like. Well, it looks like fans may have to sit tight for a little longer than expected. In a recent cover story with the Migos for Rolling Stone , Offset dished on the duo’s plans for the future, and suggested that wedding plans won’t be in the works just yet.

While it may be a tad bit disappointing to hear, it kind of makes sense. The Migos are busy gearing up for the release of their highly anticipated project, Culture II, while Cardi B is prepping her debut album. Not to mention, both Offset and Cardi B seem to be booked with a number of live shows and festivals. The “Bodak Yellow” artist was recently announced as one of the performers at the 2018 Grammys (Jan. 28) alongside Bruno Mars. And the Migos and Cardi will make appearances at Washington, D.C.’s Broccoli City Festival this Summer 2018. So, with all that going on, there really is no time to squeeze a wedding in.

In addition to their busy and conflicting schedules however, some fans may be wondering whether the postponement has anything to do with Offset’s recent cheating scandals. While the rapper’s private escapades did flood the internet for a week or two, it seems as though Cardi and Offset have moved on. While Offset didn’t directly address the allegations in the Rolling Stone interview, he did gush about his love for his wife-to-be. "She is real solid," said Offset of Cardi. "Came from where I came from, did what I did. She's herself, man. I seen her develop from the trenches all the way up, and I like how she did it. I respect her grind as a woman. She came to the game with some gangsta shit. I like that. I fuck with her. That's my baby."

With that being said, it looks like the wedding will happen, just a little later than we would’ve hoped. Read the rest of the Migos’ cover story with Rolling Stone here.