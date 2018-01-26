The Game Shares Emotional Message After His Father Dies: 'I Can't Sleep'

In the Instagram post, The Game, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, lit a candle in honor of his late relative. As the flame burned, the “Jesus Piece” rapper said a few words. “I lost my father, and I can’t sleep,” he stated. “Just a few days ago about short of a week. All these feelings inside, I cannot explain how there’s so much love turned into all this pain.”

The Game is sadly coping with the loss of his father , George Taylor , whom recently passed away at the age of 65 on Jan. 17. In memory of his dad, the Cali rapper shared an extremely emotional post on Instagram on Friday (Jan. 26), detailing the two’s intense relationship and his current mental state now that his father is no longer with him.

The Game also revealed how he’s been dealing with the news of his dad’s death. “I locked myself in the house, guess I needed my space,” he shared. “Stopped waking up looking in the mirror because every time I do, I see your face. I ain’t just lose a father. I lost a friend."

He continued with a little information about their relationship. “I’m the one who has to live life with the fact I’ll never see you again. We had some good times, we had a whole lotta bad,” he said. “But no matter what time it was, you never stopped being my dad. I love you.”

As previously reported, another family member found George Taylor unresponsive in his home in Apple Valley, California, on Jan. 17. The Fire Dept. reportedly transported Taylor to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

Rest in peace.