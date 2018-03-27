LOL: Please See Bow Wow’s Threat To Jermaine Dupri For Not Answering The Phone

ATLANTA, GA - MAY 23: Producer Jermaine Dupri and rapper/actor Shad Moss attends "Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta" Atlanta Premiere at Woodruff Arts Center on May 23, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

LOL: Please See Bow Wow’s Threat To Jermaine Dupri For Not Answering The Phone

"I'm going to tell the world that you and..."

Published 6 days ago

Child rap star-turned-entertainment figure Bow Wow and So So Def founder Jermaine Dupri go way, way back as two of hip-hop’s closest industry mates and friends since the late ‘90s.

Therefore, Bow would know a thing or two about Dupri’s life outside of the public eye, which he hilariously threatened to expose of the super-producer didn’t pick up his phone call.

Bow tweeted the warning on Monday (March 26) after Dupri apparently didn’t answer the call.

“Yo @jermainedupri if you don’t answer my call, I’m going to tell the world that you and _______.”

As you can see, Mr. Shad Moss (or Shade Moss, rather) left the secret and who it involves undisclosed. But, we’re sure he’s just joshing around with Dupri considering their very close relationship that stems back to two decades. In 1998, the North Carolina-native signed Bow to his So So Def imprint, which Bow carried throughout the larger part of his childhood rap career.

Though the now-31-year-old branched off into different Hollywood careers, retiring from his iconic rap career that began at only 3-years-old, the two still remained close.

No #BowWowChallenge this time, folks.

See his message to Dupri below.  

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Written by Diamond Alexis

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music