YouTube Stars Next Town Down Built Their 5-Part Harmony Through Social Media

Next Town Down is an R&B quintet that banded via social media. One of the members was even found by searching “Michael Jackson” into the YouTube search bar. Before sharing their collective talents with the world, they spent a year learning each other and becoming fans of each other’s voices. Next Town Down has harmony and spirit. There’s a sense of brotherhood and playfulness in their interactions and it comes through in their music. The group is bound by the mission to never rest on their laurels. Though they are young they’re ambitious and always striving to be better.
Next Town Down is known for their “Evolution” video series, where they take music lovers through the transitions boy bands, girl groups, and “baby making music.” Their covers of popular songs like Post Malone’s “Better Now” and Bazzi’s “Mine” are also popular on YouTube. The group’s members––Leon Outlaw Jr., Malik Knighten, Terence Thomas, Tre'Von Waters and Chris Louis––are from all over the United States, and their personalities run the gamut.
BET Digital, in partnership with this year’s VidCon conference, caught up with Next Town Down to give you a quick dose of their five-part harmonious brotherhood.
Spice Girl Categories: “Mystery Town, Joke Town, Hard-headed Town, Young Town and Girl’s Town.”
Downtime Diversions: “Applebee’s has lit karaoke.”
Must-have Fashion Staples: “Black jeans. Well coated ones otherwise they get ashy if you wash them too much.”
Modern Politics: “We just hope the world is OK. We want to do what we can with what we know how to do. Making the world better with music.”
