Report: Judge Asked To Get Juelz Santana Mental Health Treatment

A federal court officer is reportedly expressing concern over Juelz Santana’s mental state as he battles charges stemming from an airport fiasco during which he was found with firearms in his luggage .

Federal pretrial services officer Jennifer Powers made out a report this week claiming the Dipset rapper needs a mental health evaluation and treatment immediately. It’s unclear as to why made the recommendation, but it must be serious for her to do so.

The officer’s report raises fears that Santana’s mental state may be unraveling as he enters his third month under house arrest at his mother’s house.

Most recently, Juelz backed out of Dipset’s Reunion Tour after her was granted the ability to tour if his mother, among others, accompanied him. He claimed on social media that the “bag wasn’t right.”

As mentioned, Juelz Santana is facing weapons charges after he fled from the Newark Liberty International Airport after agents from the Transportation Security Administration discovered a firearm in his luggage.

The incident happened at around 6 pm, when Juelz was going through a routine screening. TSA claims that after they found the gun, the Harlem native left the airport, leaving all of his belongings behind, and was later seen getting into a taxi.