Report: Here's Why French Montana Is Ordered To Cough Up $2 Million To Waka Flocka's Mother...

According to The Blast, “Ain’t Worried About Nothin” rapper French Montana might have something to be concerned with after reports that he owes a whopping $2 million to Debra Antney , well-known industry manager and mother of Atlanta rap star Waka Flocka .

The site reports that Ms. Deb’s Mizay Entertainment company filed sister state judgement documents in court to ensure she receives the amount after a judge ordered that French pay $1,999,588.41 in a case from last year.

Antney reportedly claimed victory in the lawsuit with an original $1.8 million, which was increased in January 2018 for interested when the final judgement cleared. The Blast adds that she sued the Coke Boys Records founder back in 2013 with claims that he was making deals under the table when he was her rap client.

French reportedly never responded to the lawsuit, which presumably means he never paid the amount owed. Hopefully, any more extensions of the case will be ceased after he pays up this time.