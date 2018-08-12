Safaree Says Nicki's Song 'Come See About Me' Made Him Cry 'Like A B#^*h'

Nicki’s "Come See About Me" isn’t explicitly about Safaree, however it was so powerful to him, it apparently made him cry. The Jamaican-born rapper took to Twitter and tweeted about it.

Most people have been chattering about “Barbie Dreams,” where the Queens rapper goes after Meek Mill , Drake , and DJ Khaled , however another track has her ex Safaree Samuels in his feelings.

“Ok so y’all blew me up about come see about me so I went and listened to it and wether it’s about me or not that s**t just had me crying like a b#^*h,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I don’t think it’s about me but the song is nice. I was in a perfectly fine mood b4 I heard that. Thx a lot.”

It’s curious as to why fans or Safaree believed the song had anything to do with him. It’s really about Nicki charting her path alone. Actually, it sounds more like a breakup track than anything, which could theoretically be about any of her exes, including Meek or Nas.

Safaree’s latest tweet about something related to Nicki Minaj comes just a day after he was caught going through her Instagram page. Seems like there’s still some feelings there.

Listen to the “Come See About Me” below.