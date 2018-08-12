Safaree Says Nicki's Song 'Come See About Me' Made Him Cry 'Like A B#^*h'

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Nicki Minaj’s Queen album is creating a lot of discussion.
Most people have been chattering about “Barbie Dreams,” where the Queens rapper goes after Meek Mill, Drake, and DJ Khaled, however another track has her ex Safaree Samuels in his feelings.
Nicki’s "Come See About Me" isn’t explicitly about Safaree, however it was so powerful to him, it apparently made him cry. The Jamaican-born rapper took to Twitter and tweeted about it.
“Ok so y’all blew me up about come see about me so I went and listened to it and wether it’s about me or not that s**t just had me crying like a b#^*h,” he wrote in a now-deleted tweet. “I don’t think it’s about me but the song is nice. I was in a perfectly fine mood b4 I heard that. Thx a lot.”
It’s curious as to why fans or Safaree believed the song had anything to do with him. It’s really about Nicki charting her path alone. Actually, it sounds more like a breakup track than anything, which could theoretically be about any of her exes, including Meek or Nas.
Safaree’s latest tweet about something related to Nicki Minaj comes just a day after he was caught going through her Instagram page. Seems like there’s still some feelings there.
Listen to the “Come See About Me” below.
Photo: Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Spring 2014
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS