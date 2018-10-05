Next Town Down Returns For October With Three New Singles And A Special Sneak Peek

The R&B quintet is ready to hear the fans' voices again with another Townies Choice three-pack release.

Published 5 days ago

As promised, R&B group Next Town Down is leaving their single releases in the hands of the Townies. The people spoke for September’s trio of tracks and the bae-vibed “Kissin On” came out on top. For October, the beginning of not only a new, refreshing season but also the start of another three-pack set of Townies Choice picks, fans can enter their votes behind “Overtime,” “Bounce,” and “Baelist.”

Leading the October drop, “Overtime” arrives as the smoother option of the three and delivers a classic R&B vibe timed perfectly for the millennial-coined cuffing season. “Bounce” picks up the pace and tempo a little more for a breezier vibe, while “Baelist” winds fans back down with a sensuous cut for quality time with bae this month.

Townies, you know the drill.

Hit play on all three, pick your favorite, and let Next Town Down know which one has your vote for their next single by texting +1(818)928-2125. But, before making your final pick, watch a studio visual of the three songs performed by the quintet in a special sneak peek below. 

Written by Diamond Alexis

(Photo: Courtesy of YouTube/Google)

