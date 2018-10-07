Pied Piper Mess! R. Kelly Reportedly Gave A Woman An STD And Ruined A Sheriff's Marriage

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Kenny Bryant, the Mississippi sheriff that’s suing Robert Kelly for allegedly having an affair with his wife and ruining his marriage, plans to question the R&B singer under oath.

Fact: Mississippi, is one of the only states that allow a person to sue someone for ruining a marriage.

R. Kelly is accused of giving the sheriff’s wife chlamydia during their affair and ruining their 5-year marriage.

Although the 51-year-old “I’m A Flirt,” singer filed court documents claiming he does indeed know Bryant’s wife, he denies any claims that he slept with her during Bryant’s marriage, and wants the case thrown out.

Bryant admits he knew his wife had a prior relationship with the "Pied Piper of R&B," but was told the affair was over before he married Asia Childress on July 15, 2012.

According to Bryant, that was false.

Bryant suspects his wife rekindled her old flame after attending a concert just months after their wedding which ultimately lead to her having an intimate extramarital affair for five years.

He even claims despite not having any prospects of a job, Childress suggested they move to Georgia so that she could be closer to Kelly. Which they did.

Trying his best to stick out the marriage, Childress ultimately asked for a divorce that Bryant claims led him to suffer from emotional, psychological and financial loss.

Suing for depriving him of his spouse, love, support and conjugal affection, Bryant plans to give Kelly a deposition at his lawyer’s office and will be “continuing day to day until completed.”