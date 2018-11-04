With The Quickness: Rihanna Claps Back At Trump For Playing One Of Her Hits At His Rallies

Donald Trump’s campaign has been playing a lot of music recently that the creators of those songs don’t approve.

From Neil Young to Adele, Prince to Pharrell there have been dozens of artists and their estates trying to block Trump from having their music played at his rallies.

Now, the latest big name is speaking out. A Twitter user recently tweeted that Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop The Music” was played at a Chattanooga, Tennessee rally and Ri Ri not only observed the tweet, she used it to take action.

“It’s been said a million times, but here’s a million and one — Trump’s rallies are unlike anything else in politics,” Philip Rucker wrote. “Currently, Rihanna’s “Don’t Stop the Music” is blaring in Chattanooga as aides toss free Trump T-shirts into the crowd, like a ball game. Everyone’s loving it.”

To which Rihanna replied: “Not for much longer...me nor my people would ever be at or around one of those tragic rallies, so thanks for the heads up philip!”