Cardi B and Offset Are Reportedly Back Together For This Reason

The flick quickly prompted many to believe the couple was back together after their very public breakup , but according to E! News , a source revealed that the co-parenting duo has only temporarily reunited for their daughter, Kulture .

On Friday (Dec. 21), when TMZ captured a photo of Cardi B and her estranged husband, Offset riding a jet ski in Puerto Rico , fans were shook.

"Cardi B wants Offset to be a part of Kulture's life and wants him to spend Christmas with his daughter," they said. "It's Kulture's first Christmas and it means a lot to Cardi to have the family together."

It seems as thought Offset got part his birthday wish after taking to the 'gram to share that his biggest hope was to spend the holidays with his 5-month-old!

As for what Cardi thought about Offset's surprise "Take Me Back Cardi," plea during her Rolling Loud Festival performance? The insider shared Cardi was "not pleased," although she, "understands where he is coming from and appreciates that he is trying."

In case you wanted to know if she was ready to rekindle her relationship, according to another E! News source, "She isn't ready to take him back. Cardi is trying to keep focused and keep her head clear until she figures out what she wants to do."