50 Cent Fears For His Life Following A Threat From An NYPD Police Officer

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 26: 50 Cent is seen at LAX on July 26, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by BG023/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

The rapper threatened to sue the police department.

Published Yesterday

50 Cent is taking a recent threat made by an NYPD police officer very seriously.

The rapper claims to be in fear for his life after a commanding officer in the New York Police Department ordered fellow NYPD officers to shoot him on sight.

Fif took to Instagram sharing concerns in light of Emanuel Gonzalez's orders to his subordinates.

"I'm afraid for my life, I haven't been able to sleep since I heard of this. The cops never notified me of the threat. I'm closing all my business in New York. I may have to sue the city," he wrote.

He shared several more Instagram posts about the situation.

The beef between 50 Cent and the commanding officer stems from Gonzalez's claims that 50 cent intimated him on Instagram. The rapper reportedly accused Gonzalez of "shaking down" a club owner, and used his infamous "get the strap" catchphrase.

Gonzalez claims the order to his subordinates was allegedly a joke. He is now under investigation by the NYPD.

Written by BET Staff

