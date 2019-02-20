50 Cent Fears For His Life Following A Threat From An NYPD Police Officer

The rapper claims to be in fear for his life after a commanding officer in the New York Police Department ordered fellow NYPD officers to shoot him on sight.

50 Cent is taking a recent threat made by an NYPD police officer very seriously.

Fif took to Instagram sharing concerns in light of Emanuel Gonzalez's orders to his subordinates.

"I'm afraid for my life, I haven't been able to sleep since I heard of this. The cops never notified me of the threat. I'm closing all my business in New York. I may have to sue the city," he wrote.