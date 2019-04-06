Nipsey Hussle's Grandmother Speaks Out In Heartbreaking Interview

Love and support continues to pour out for rapper Nipsey Hussle and his family after his tragic death on Sunday, March 31.

Yesterday (April 5), his 88-year-old grandmother, Margaret Boutte, spoke to Los Angeles’ CBS2 News and shared that she finds comfort in knowing that people loved her grandson, born Ermias Asghedom, just as much as she does.

“I never knew there was so much love like I love him. So that’s uplifting that so many people loved and understood him,” she said.

Boutte helped raise the 33-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper who was also the owner of The Marathon Clothing Store located in the Hyde Park section of Los Angeles.

“I hope these young people will get the message and live a better life – live a better life,” Boutte said.

Boutte was home Sunday when Samiel, Hussle’s brother, got a call that he had been shot.

“He got the call and he ran out of here so fast. He never did that in the morning. Right away, I called his mother. I said ‘Angel, something must have happened.’ I said ‘Samiel jumped up, he didn’t take his shower, he got out of here so fast,” she explained.

Samiel arrived at The Marathon only to find that his brother had been shot multiple times in broad daylight. Samiel would be there for his brother’s last breaths.

Boutte added, “Sammy got up there soon enough to start helping his brother. Erias knew Sammy was there before he died.”

Eric Ronald Holder Jr., the accused killer was arrested on Tuesday (April 2nd) in Bellflower, just 20 miles from the shooting.

No one knows the motive behind the shooting, but police say that the two men had an argument before Hussle was killed.

Ms. Boutte had only these words for her grandson’s accused killer.

“I’m praying for him too. I hope he does not get killed in custody. Have enough time to ask God for forgiveness,” she said. “I’m Catholic, I do believe in prayer and I’m praying for him. He was a young, ignorant situation and I’m hoping he’s sorry for what he did.”