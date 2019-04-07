Nipsey Hussle's Poetry From Elementary School Surfaces Online And It's Beautiful

Nipsey Hussle's fans, prior to his death, were already well aware of his impeccable pen game. However, many didn't know that he was a talented wordsmith long before he became a hip hop icon.

Mere days after the rapper was murdered in South Los Angeles, poems and short stories dating back to his elementary school days began surfacing online. The person behind the sudden trip down memory lane claims to be a former classmate of Nipsey's — real name Ermias Asghedom.

Going by the Twitter handle @TrashBoyLA, the Twitter user, who asked to be identified as David, explained that he and Nip were once childhood friends, but unfortunately lost touch.

"So it turns out that @NipseyHussle was my friend Ermias from elementary school," his first tweet read. "Sad we lost touch and even sadder to learn of his tragic passing. Here are some yearbook pics and a short essay he wrote on the meaning of friendship at age 9."