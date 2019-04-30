Why Nipsey Hussle's Sister Is Filing For Legal Guardianship Of His Daughter

Emani's mother has yet to respond but Nipsey's father gives his blessing.

It's been nearly a month since the untimely death of rapper and hip hop philanthropist Nipsey Hussle.

Along with leaving millions of fans distraught, the late father also left behind two children, daughter Emani Asghedom, 10, and son Kross, 2, whom Nipsey shared with longtime partner and actress, Lauren London. Emani is from a previous relationship between the rapper and a woman named Tanisha Foster.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Nipsey's younger sister, Samantha Smith, has recently filed a petition requesting to be the legal guardian of Emani. Per the details of the petition, Smith, who once lived with Nipsey (real name Ermias Asghedom) up until 2015, has "always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care, and continues to do so."

The publication also cited speaking to a close source to get more details on those impacted by the petition, primarily Emani's mother, Tanisha Foster, who also mothers two other children aside from Emani.


"As far as Tanisha being out of the picture, our sources say, 'Nipsey’s sister has been in his daughter’s life for years, helping raise her.” Also, we’re told it is believed by his family that her biological mother is unable to provide 'a stable environment' for the girl," The Blast reports.

Smith's goal of obtaining custody of Emani is to “ensure [her] continued stability," while guaranteeing her niece "can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties," court documents say.

A few days after his death, Smith took to her Instagram to pay a special tribute to her big brother, promising to hold the family down, while also saying "I got Emani."

You are my heart. You are my strength my wisdom my joy my balance. You are my Superhero. Invincible to me. I feel so safe with you. I feel so covered and protected. Imperfections do not exist with you because you are flawless. I need you I need you please let me hold you again. You are my baby. To the world you are the strongest man and to me you are the most vulnerable innocent child. Your heart is pure they don’t know you like we know you. Your love is expansive. Talk to me again. You’ve taught me so much. You hold me down through everything. I got Lauren. I got Emani. I got Kross. I got Sam, he is my responsibility now. He is my big little brother. I got mommy and Granny and Pop. You gave me so many tools. You gave me so much insight. We will talk every second of everyday and I am here to carry out your vision. Ermias God Will Rise. I love you forever and I will cry forever. You are my lifeline as long as I am here you are too.

While Foster hasn't responded yet, Nipsey’s father, Dawit Asghedom, has signed off on the petition, giving his blessing for Samantha to be Emani's guardian.

Written by Soraya Joseph

