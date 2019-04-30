Why Nipsey Hussle's Sister Is Filing For Legal Guardianship Of His Daughter

It's been nearly a month since the untimely death of rapper and hip hop philanthropist Nipsey Hussle.

Along with leaving millions of fans distraught, the late father also left behind two children, daughter Emani Asghedom, 10, and son Kross, 2, whom Nipsey shared with longtime partner and actress, Lauren London. Emani is from a previous relationship between the rapper and a woman named Tanisha Foster.

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, Nipsey's younger sister, Samantha Smith, has recently filed a petition requesting to be the legal guardian of Emani. Per the details of the petition, Smith, who once lived with Nipsey (real name Ermias Asghedom) up until 2015, has "always been a presence in Emani’s life and along with the rest of Emani’s paternal family has assisted in her care, and continues to do so."

The publication also cited speaking to a close source to get more details on those impacted by the petition, primarily Emani's mother, Tanisha Foster, who also mothers two other children aside from Emani.



"As far as Tanisha being out of the picture, our sources say, 'Nipsey’s sister has been in his daughter’s life for years, helping raise her.” Also, we’re told it is believed by his family that her biological mother is unable to provide 'a stable environment' for the girl," The Blast reports.



Smith's goal of obtaining custody of Emani is to “ensure [her] continued stability," while guaranteeing her niece "can continue to live with family members with whom she has always had close ties," court documents say.

A few days after his death, Smith took to her Instagram to pay a special tribute to her big brother, promising to hold the family down, while also saying "I got Emani."