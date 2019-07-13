Brooklyn Restaurant Denies Claims Of Plotting To Paint Over Rapper Sean Price’s Mural

On August 8, 2015, fans were devastated when rapper Sean Price passed away in his sleep at the age of 43.

As one-half of the legendary duo Heltah Skeltah, it is no surprise fans paid homage to the rapper—known for his 2013 critically acclaimed album Mic Tyson—with a stunning mural in Crown Heights.

Now, a Twitter user is claiming the yet to open Brooklyn restaurant, Meat, is on a mission to paint over the mural.

“The owner of a newly opened Brooklyn restaurant called Meat, across the street from the Sean Price mural on Kingston Ave is trying to have the wall painted over,” the user wrote on Twitter about the restaurant that doesn’t open until next month.

“Claims the mural is disturbing attention to his business. Spread the word. We need to keep @seanprice’s legacy alive."