Megan Thee Stallion Announces She Has A TikTok, And The Internet Is Drooling Over Her Sexy AF Promo Video

On Friday (Oct. 18), after hitting the stage at Virginia Tech for their homecoming concert, Megan Thee Stallion announced to her 6 million Instagram followers that she’s ready to set TikTok ablaze by joining the hot new social media platform.
Launched in 2017, TikTok is a social media video app for creating and sharing short lip-sync, comedy, dance, and talent videos with popular artists that include Rihanna and Cardi B, who are already sporting verified accounts.
With the handle, “TheeHottie” the 24-year-old rapper promoted her newest channel to connect with fans by bopping to the tune of her “Cash Sh*t” single and counting cash, along with the support of her style team that includes her hairstylist and best friend, Jonathan Wright.
Wearing a sexy black two-piece latex bikini and orange ombre unit, not only did the Houston Hottie leave fans drooling, she caused a firestorm which resulted in garnering close to 70K followers on her TikTok account.
Currently, Meg’s TikTok account, which only features two videos, has been viewed more than a million times combined.
It looks like the popular social app is just starting to heat up! We predict that “Hot Girl” rapper will soon have other celebrities using their accounts. Who will you be following?
(Photo: Astrid Stawiarz /VMN19/Getty Images for MTV)
