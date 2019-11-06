Report: YK Osiris Arrested For Choking and Biting His Girlfriend

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 21: YK Osiris attends the 2019 BET Experience Celebrity Dodgeball Game at Staples Center on June 21, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rich Polk/Getty Images for BET)

He was reportedly taken in by authorities on a felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation.

Written by Paul Meara

YK Osiris was reportedly arrested on Monday (November 4) and taken into custody in Atlanta on a felony charge of aggravated assault by strangulation after he allegedly beat up his girlfriend at his own birthday party.

According to a police report obtained by TMZ, the singer’s girlfriend told police back in September she was involved in a physical altercation with Osiris at his birthday bash, which she claims ended with him choking her and biting her face.

The woman says she confronted YK after discovering an image of a nearly naked woman on his phone. The back-and-forth then allegedly escalated with Osiris yelling, “I am going to slap the s**t out of you.”

Osiris then allegedly chased his girlfriend up a set of stairs into a bathroom where the assault took place. The fight was eventually broken up, according to the report, which also notes that the woman had a noticeable mark under her eye where she says she was bitten.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for later this month at the Fulton County Courthouse, according to TMZ. YK Osiris has been denied bond following his arrest.

Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for BET

