North West Makes Her Singing Debut On Dad Kanye West’s ‘Closed On Sunday’

Kanye West dropped a new music video on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 28) for his spiritual track “Closed On Sunday,” and it features a very special cameo.
“Closed on Sunday, you my Chick-fil-A,” the 42-year-old musician starts the song, referencing the fast-food chain’s choice to cease operations on Sunday for religious observation.
Featured in the post-apocalyptic themed video is his wife Kim Kardashian West and their four children—5-month-old son Psalm, 3-year-old son Saint, 1-year-old daughter Chicago, and 6-year-old daughter North West.
“Get yo’ family, y’all hold hands and pray / When you got daughters, always keep ’em safe,” he sings as his family styles in minimalist fashions. “Watch out for vipers, don’t let them indoctrinate.”
Surrounded by terrain, even Kim’s mom Kris Jenner made a cameo in the visual.
As the perfect conclusion to the video, North flaunted her singing chops with the words: “Chick-fil-A.”
Check out the video below:
“Closed On Sunday” is a song featured on Yeezy’s latest album Jesus Is King, which holds a series of spiritual-themed titles.
(Photo: Emilee McGovern/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)
