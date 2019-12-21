Blueface Issues Apology To Woman Caught In The ‘Crossfire’ Of A Club Brawl Reportedly Involving The Rapper

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Blueface issued a public apology—via his Instagram—to a woman who was reportedly caught in the middle of a club brawl that involved the rapper.
“Sorry to da girl who was hit ina crossfire. I didn’t touch you personally but I will apologize on behalf of who did. I’m sure they weren’t aiming for you. I don’t even know you,” he wrote on his IG Stories, followed by a prayer hand emoji.
According to TMZ, eyewitnesses recall seeing Blueface arriving at the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge in Downtown Los Angeles, wearing an eye-catching Burberry puffer coat.
The 22-year-old rapper performed and seemed to be having a good time with his crew, but things quickly got out of hand after a man allegedly tried to snatch his diamond chain from his neck.
RELATED | Watch ‘Thotiana’ Rapper Blueface Debut His New 70ct Diamond Custom-Made Pendant – With A Mop
In an exclusive video obtained by TMZ, someone who appears to be Blueface can be seen engaging in a brawl that reportedly involved his crew and the alleged would-be thief. See for yourself.
Blueface and his crew left shortly after security broke up the altercation.
While reports say the cops were not called during the altercation, law enforcement sources told TMZ that the Los Angeles City Fire Department was called and someone was sent to the hospital.
(Photo: Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
TRENDING IN MUSIC
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
COMMENTS