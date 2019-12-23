Tyler The Creator Drops Two New Songs Cut From ‘IGOR’

Written by Danielle Ransom

Tyler the Creator is in the holiday spirit and a jolly giving mood ahead of Christmas. On Monday (Dec. 23), the former Odd Future leader had a pleasant surprise for his fans in the form of a musical offering. Tyler let out two new songs from the IGOR vault that were left behind from his fifth studio album’s recording sessions. “Song that didn’t make [IGOR],” the Grammy-nominated rapper-songwriter-producer unceremoniously tweeted out before he followed up with a second tweet that linked out to the newly published song on YouTube, titled “Best Interest.”

The record was accompanied by a home-style video of Tyler riding around on a boat through what appears to be the Floridian marshlands. “[I] was on a boat [and] told the homie to just start filming. I was lip syncing to no music [and] was surprised when it synced up perfectly,” he further explained on Twitter. Never one to do things in half measures, Tyler proclaimed he has “some raps” as well moments later before he dropped a second previously unreleased cut from the mix titled “Group B.” He also dropped the lyrics for both songs in their YouTube description boxes. RELATED: Tyler The Creator Defends Drake After He Was Booed Off Stage At Camp Flog Gnaw

i also have some raps, here ya go ^ — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 23, 2019 GROUP B https://t.co/5fki2PGXZ6 — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 23, 2019

“Best Interest” employed the same sonic influences that defined the majority of IGOR, as Tyler croons over soul samples: “I’m a third wheeler / I’m a side better / I’m a home wrecker / Give it up! / But I’ll keep it in your best interest.” “Group B” was the bolder rap track from the Camp Flog Gnaw creator. Flexing his lyrical wordplay, Tyler spit, “I don’t do surfboards / I don’t ride waves / Be around forever, Murray’s pomade / Been like a decade,” over a pared-down beat. Even Tyler celebrated the track’s genius, taking to Twitter with, “[Group] B hard n**ga sheesh.”

group b hard nigga sheesh — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) December 23, 2019

Take a trip down memory lane with a listen to “Best Interest” and “Group B” for yourself below.



