DaBaby Reportedly Arrested In Miami In Connection To A Robbery

Just a few days after his recent run-in with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, the Miami Herald reports that DaBaby was arrested by Miami police on Thursday (Jan. 2) on a battery charge in connection to a robbery investigation. The North Carolina rapper was taken to the Miami police headquarters for further questioning over the incident.

While a reason for his arrest has not been publicly stated, TMZ published a separate report where they detailed the circumstances that seemingly prompted the probe. According to the outlet, a local concert promoter had met up with DaBaby and his crew to pay him for a performance. However, the situation escalated after DaBaby believed the concert promoter shorted him by about $10,000. From there, “things just went out of control,” as one source described it to TMZ.

According to witnesses, seven cop cars were on hand for DaBaby’s arrest. TMZ also published footage of the arrest. In the video, DaBaby is being led to a police car in handcuffs. There was also a second video of the alleged robbery in real-time, showing multiple unidentifiable men dragging the victim as he lies on his back and seemingly pulling objects from his pants. From the footage, it’s not clear as to whether any of the men are DaBaby or one of his associates.

As it stands, the North Carolina rapper has not been charged with any crimes. He is expected to appear before a judge on Friday (Jan. 3), according to the Herald. However, the Miami police will be keeping DaBaby in their custody “until further notice,” as it was also unearthed that the 28-year-old had a warrant out for his arrest in Texas for a separate battery charge, according to the publication.

DaBaby is currently detained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with a bond set at $1,500.

We will keep you posted with further developments as the story progresses.