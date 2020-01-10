Shaggy Passed On Chance To Appear On Rihanna’s New Album Because He Didn’t Want To Audition

Although Rih has been mum on sharing any details about her rumored project (beyond the fact that she has an album in the works), it appears the project has been put on indefinite hold. Thus far, previous reports stated that Rih is going dancehall-inspired reggae sound. There’s even been rumors that she’s enlisted the help of Jamaican dancehall/reggae artist Demarco for a track titled “Private Loving” registered on the music registry BMI.

It seems she was interested in working with another heavy hitter from the dancehall scene as well. In a new interview, reggae-fusion icon Shaggy revealed that Rih’s team approached him about working on R9.

But the international reggae star says he turned the gig down because he didn't feel the need to audition for it “They approached me for the Rihanna project, yeah. There’s a lot of great people involved, but for me, I didn’t need to audition to be on the record. I’ll leave that to younger guys,” he said. “But from what I hear, it should be good.” RELATED: Here’s The Major Holiday Rihanna Is Reportedly Dropping Her Ninth Album On