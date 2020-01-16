Kodak Black Claims He Is ‘Strategically’ Being Killed In Prison

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Kodak Black has been going through a lot since being locked up in May of last year.
Previously, the Florida rapper claimed he was drugged before getting into a jailhouse fight, and now, he’s claiming the prison he’s being incarcerated at is trying to kill him slowly.
On Thursday (January 16), either Kodak or a member of his team shared a lengthy Instagram post via his account about alleged inhumane conditions within the Miami Federal Detention Center, including a conspiracy that the FDC had him jumped.
"Lieutenant F. Arroyo has been very vindictive towards me and I have a strong feeling it has something to do with me being set up, laced, bruised and brutally beaten two weeks before my court date," the post’s caption reads. "There is a big conspiracy going on in this building. Me. Santiago Torres is using her position wrongfully in Miami FDC and is abusing her authority. She has been writing falsified incident reports on me, to take phone privileges that I get once a week while in solitary. Also, doing anything to take my gain time so that I come home literally when I am supposed to."
Kodak also says the prison is attempting to remove contact between him and his loved ones. "One morning, she pulled me out my cell to tell me she is going to 'Take my pretty little girlfriend off my visitation list,'” the caption continues. "For no other reason but to add insult to my distress. Not being able to see my significant other while locked away in this hell hole. Also, I was denied visit with my mother on December 23, two days before Christmas. Not only does my incoming mail take an average of a month To get to me but they are messing with my outgoing mail as well. My family hasn’t received none of my letters for the holidays.”
Finally, Black claimed he was given a breakfast tray with no food in it. “If all this is not enough, on December 31 New Year’s Eve to be exact, I was handed an empty tray for breakfast,” the post concluded. He said he told them “but nothing was done for me. Since the camera shows them entering a tray through my flap, but meanwhile there is nothing in my tray when i. opened it."
He added that they "are strategically killing me slowly in here" in ending the note.
In a second IG post that emerged shortly afterward, Kodak Black described an alleged suicide by a man whose cries for help from prison guards were ignored. "About four months ago there was a guy in here in solitary confinement that was well known throughout the building Pete was a very kind and generous person and while in solitary confinement Pete’s health condition reached a very advanced Stage while he was in excruciating pain!" the caption read. "So, Pete requested medical attention (like myself) which was denied ( like myself) because he felt like he was dying ( like myself ) As Pete’s constant [cries] for help fell on deaf ears, he decided to take himself out of his misery by hanging himself from the bunk to end his pain and suffering."
The post continued: “It’s sad because everyone was aware of his health issues and one C O could have found it in the kindness of the heart to do their jobs and simply call medical, his family wouldn’t be mourning his loss as of now. Everyone here knows of this tragedy but it’s being hidden from the public eye. I am grateful that I was blessed with a platform to shine a light on this catastrophe and the injustices that go on within the land of these walls.
My deepest condolences goes out to Pete’s family. I need for y’all to contact me ASAP so I can send my blessings to your direction. Although, there is no price to pay for Pete’s life, I got some money for you all. I am sure it was hard having to greave over him during the holidays. I tried to do this sooner but they are not sending my mail out.”
In November, Kodak Black was sentenced to 46 months in prison after being sentenced on weapons charges. He was arrested in May of last year, right ahead of his scheduled performance at the Miami installment of Rolling Loud.
The 22-year-old pled guilty to lying on government forms on two separate occasions to purchase multiple firearms from a Miami-based gun shop.
