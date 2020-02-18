Black Twitter Is Raving After Jalaiah Harmon, Creator Of The 'Renegade Dance,' Performed At NBA All-Star Weekend

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Thanks to Black Twitter, 14-year-old Jaliah Harmon of Fayetteville, Georgia finally received her flowers as the original creator of the famous “Renegade Dance” when it mattered the most.
After her choreography to K Camp’s single hit viral status via a TikTok video by two other teens, the internet did its due diligence in uncovering the creator of the moves. “I was happy when I saw my dance all over,” Jalaiah told The New York Times. “But I wanted credit for it.”
It was a huge win for Harmon, who choreographed the viral TikTok dance back in September 2019 to Atlanta rap artist’s popular track, “Lottery (Renegade).”
Afterward, a swarm of celebs and avid TikTokers hopped on their social platforms to show off their renditions. However, Charli D’Amelio and Addison Easterling were among two of the TikTok influencers who blew up into the mainstream with the dance, and were hence caught up in the controversy for not crediting Harmon as the creator.
The backlash inflamed even more after Easterling was shown teaching her version of the Renegade Dance to Chicago Bulls dancers during NBA All-Star Weekend, which spurred heavy criticism from Twitter as well. Additionally, Orlando Magic’s Aaron Gordon brought out Easterling, D’Amelio, and D’Amelio’s sister during his dunk contest to perform the dance, which also didn’t sit well with the ruthless Twitter world.
With Twitter hoping that Harmon would make a special appearance, Bleacher Report reporter, Taylor Rooks, confirmed that Jalaiah was in Chicago to perform her dance at the Sunday’s All-Star game.
After the second quarter ended, the cameras rolled to half-court to premiere Jalaiah and her official “Renegade Dance”.
But despite Easterling and D’Amelio hijacking Harmon’s choreography, the trio eventually came together with nothing but love to perform the “Renegade Dance” on TikTok for all of their fans to see.
