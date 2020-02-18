Black Twitter Is Raving After Jalaiah Harmon, Creator Of The 'Renegade Dance,' Performed At NBA All-Star Weekend

Thanks to Black Twitter, 14-year-old Jaliah Harmon of Fayetteville, Georgia finally received her flowers as the original creator of the famous “Renegade Dance” when it mattered the most.

After her choreography to K Camp’s single hit viral status via a TikTok video by two other teens, the internet did its due diligence in uncovering the creator of the moves. “I was happy when I saw my dance all over,” Jalaiah told The New York Times. “But I wanted credit for it.”

It was a huge win for Harmon, who choreographed the viral TikTok dance back in September 2019 to Atlanta rap artist’s popular track, “Lottery (Renegade).”