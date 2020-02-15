Meet The 14-Year-Old Originator Of The Viral ‘Renegade’ Dance

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The “Renegade” dance has gone viral, but the originator of the dance hasn’t largely received her flowers for creating it.
Back on September 25, 2019, Jalaiah Harmon created the popular dance with a friend, and shortly afterward, it took off with celebrities and influences posting their version, but often not crediting the creators.
“I was happy when I saw my dance all over,” she told the New York Times. “But I wanted credit for it. I posted on Instagram and it got about 13,000 views, and people started doing it over and over again.”
TikTok user @global.jones subsequently posted her choreography, switching a few moves at the end and it took off from there. People even associated dancer and influencer Charlie D’Amelio with the dance as she would make it even more popular.
Jalaiah says she would comment under influencer’s posts as well as other people doing the dance, but she didn’t receive any credit.
Jalaiah is a trained dancer specializing in Hip Hop, ballet, jazz and tap and attends classes at her Atlanta dance studio.
The “Renegade” dance comes from K Camp’s song “lottery.” He took to his IG account to show Jalaiah some love.
D’Amelio, the influencer many associate the dance with, says she’s happy to know where the dance came from and is apparently open to collaborating with Jalaiah in the future.
Black Girl Magic strikes once again.
Photo: Tim Robberts
