Chance The Rapper Shares Video Of Lizzo Interviewing Him In 2012

Chance The Rapper’s come up is well-documented and inspirational. As a kid from the southside of Chicago, he was able to break through in hip hop on his own terms.

Lizzo also went from nothing to something, but it wasn’t always just about music for her. On Thursday (February 20), Chance shared a video of himself and Lizzo on Instagram and revealed how the singer interviewed him for a local Minneapolis music publication called Greenroom Magazine in 2012.

The interview was before his second and critically-acclaimed mixtape Acid Rap dropped. “I remember it like it was yesterday and it was EIGHT years ago,” Chance wrote in the caption of the video, adding that he has “watched Lizzo work her ass off to become the biggest act in the world.”

He later added: “I am immensely proud of her and so inspired by her journey. Life is crazy.”

Lizzo hasn’t been shy in letting people know about her journey. Last month, she tweeted that she lived in her car in 2009 and cried herself to sleep on Thanksgiving Day of that year.

“Anything can happen in a decade,” she wrote.

See the clip of Lizzo interviewing Chance below.