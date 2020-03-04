Lizzo Calls Out TikTok For Deleting Her Swimsuit Video

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Lizzo is slamming TikTok after videos of the singer wearing a swimsuit were deleted from the popular social media app.
On Tuesday (March 3), the pop star called out the platform for removing her viral swimsuit clips. She aired her grievance via a new TikTok post during which she lip syncs to a sound that repeats the words “I know.”
While Lizzo doesn’t actually speak in the clip, she captioned it with an emoji face and text caption.
“TikTok keeps taking down my videos with me in my bathing suits,” she wrote. “But allows other videos with girls in bathing suits. I wonder why? TikTok we need to talk.”
Ooof! TikTok, you don’t want this smoke.
The singer’s physique has been the subject of ongoing conversation that has only escalated alongside her success. But Lizzo rarely misses an opportunity to call out body-shamers and remains a role model for confidence.
Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage
