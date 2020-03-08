DaBaby Apologizes After Slapping A Woman At His Concert

Rapper DaBaby has apologized for viciously hitting a woman during his concert on Saturday evening (March 7) while he was walking through a crowd in the audience, TMZ reports.

The incident occurred at Whiskey North in Tampa during his "Up Close N Personal" tour. Allegedly, the woman — who has been identified as Tyronesha Laws — was trying to get a picture of the rapper, whose real name is Jonathan Lyndale Kirk, with her camera flash on.

DaBaby claims that he thought Laws was a man and that the camera flash made it difficult to see clearly. Still, he took full responsibility for the incident and apologized.

However, that apology is not enough for Laws and she decided to lawyer up. Attorney Matt Morgan told TMZ that he is representing Laws.

"Morgan & Morgan has been retained to represent the interest of Tyronesha Laws. Ms. Laws has received DaBaby's Instagram message. We look forward to speaking with Mr. Kirk,” said a statement from the lawyer.

After the assault, DaBaby left the stage and did not return.