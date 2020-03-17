John Legend To Live-Stream Free Concert Amid Coronavirus

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
John Legend is spreading some love in the best way he knows how -- through music. The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner will be streaming a concert for free on Instagram Live.
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently said he would live stream a performance on Instagram and the gesture inspired John Legend to do the same. He tweeted, “My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together!”
Legend’s wife, Chrissy Teigen, added some levity to the moment joking in her tweet saying, “I’ll be there!! because I literally have no choice.”
As of March 17, according to The New York Times, over 4,480 people in the United States are infected with the coronavirus and at least 86 people have died. The number is more than likely higher all over the country but the Trump administration’s testing failures have limited medical professionals on the frontlines of the virus.
For the latest on the coronavirus, contact your local health department and visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.
Photo by Lester Cohen/Getty Images for The Recording Academy
