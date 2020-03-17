John Legend To Live-Stream Free Concert Amid Coronavirus

John Legend is spreading some love in the best way he knows how -- through music. The Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony winner will be streaming a concert for free on Instagram Live.

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin recently said he would live stream a performance on Instagram and the gesture inspired John Legend to do the same. He tweeted, “My friend Chris Martin did a lovely little concert from home today. I'll be doing one tomorrow at 1pm Pacific time. See you soon. We'll try to get through this together!”



See the tweet below:

