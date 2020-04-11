Young Chop Takes On Drake, 21 Savage, Meek Mill And French Montana In New Diss Track

Young Chop is putting his issues with myriad rappers on record.

The Chicago producer dropped a new track called “You Know What We Do” and it takes shots at Drake, 21 Savage, Meek Mill and French Montana, among others.

The track follows a rough week for Chop, who was arrested in Georgia for reckless conduct. During an Instagram Live session the day prior to his arrest, Chop said he was taking an Uber to try and locate Savage, whom he had been trading disses with earlier in the week.

Chop then reportedly brandished a firearm during the live stream while arguing with an unidentified man. He and the Uber driver were later followed by the man, who allegedly shot at Chop’s vehicle. Shortly after the producer was free to go, he said he was taken into custody for expired tags.

"Slide through your block, I'm looking for them," Chop raps on the song "You Know What We Do.”