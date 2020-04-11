Young Chop Takes On Drake, 21 Savage, Meek Mill And French Montana In New Diss Track

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Young Chop is putting his issues with myriad rappers on record.
The Chicago producer dropped a new track called “You Know What We Do” and it takes shots at Drake, 21 Savage, Meek Mill and French Montana, among others.
The track follows a rough week for Chop, who was arrested in Georgia for reckless conduct. During an Instagram Live session the day prior to his arrest, Chop said he was taking an Uber to try and locate Savage, whom he had been trading disses with earlier in the week.
Chop then reportedly brandished a firearm during the live stream while arguing with an unidentified man. He and the Uber driver were later followed by the man, who allegedly shot at Chop’s vehicle. Shortly after the producer was free to go, he said he was taken into custody for expired tags.
"Slide through your block, I'm looking for them," Chop raps on the song "You Know What We Do.”
While Chop promoted the song on Instagram as a diss track and tagged numerous artists, none of the four rappers he did tag were mentioned in the song and it’s unclear what bars are meant for which artist.
Both Meek Mill and French Montana have responded to Young Chop’s antics from earlier in the week, however they were more concerned for his well-being and safety rather than firing back a diss.
"It's obvious Chop having some mental issues," wrote Meek. "Y'all be gassing stuff so much y'all just gone ignore it! I been getting beats from him for years hope he get well."
“Is sad to see this fake ass shit ! Young shop need to be in a mental institution
Is only a matter of time till somebody take his life,” Montana tweeted. “Than all u going see is #rip...and a bunch of fake shit ! if somebody care about that man go grab him and take him somewhere ..”
Listen to Young Chop’s latest song release below.
Photo: Prince Williams/Getty Images
