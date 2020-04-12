Diddy’s Ex Joins His Dance-A-Thon, And They Look Great Together

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
The chemistry between Sean “Diddy” Combs and his ex, Jennifer Lopez, during the hip hop mogul’s IG Dance-A-Thon was so palpable, that you might have had a flashback to the early 2000s.
“I probably taught you that,” J. Lo is heard on video saying to Diddy as he shows off his Latin dance moves during his Instagram Live dance party on Sunday (April 12). But before any rumors could really get started, Lopez dragged her fiance, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, onto the virtual dance floor.
Diddy brought together his famous friends and his fans for what he described as “the world's biggest dance-a-thon," with the goal of raising money to support healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in underserved communities across the nation.
“Me and my family are having a dance-a-thon — the whole world is invited,” Combs said in an Instagram clip. “We on lockdown, but we want to dance.”
Scheduled appearances at the dance-a-thon were to include Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, and others.
We are having the WORLD’S BIGGEST DANCE-A-THON and YOU ARE ALL INVITED!!!! We are raising much needed money for our healthcare workers in the underserved communities around the country! So let’s ALL DANCE TOGETHER and raise money for our healthcare workers to let them know how much we appreciate them! This Sunday 3pm EST / 12PM PST on my Instagram live! Tell a friend to tell a friend!!!! 🕺🏿💃🏿 @combscartel
Basketball superstar Lebron James also showed up to display his moves off the court. Take a look at the YouTube video.
