Diddy’s Ex Joins His Dance-A-Thon, And They Look Great Together

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 25: Honoree Sean "Diddy" Combs attends the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean "Diddy" Combs on January 25, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

The hip-hop mogul is raising money for healthcare workers.

Published 7 hours ago

Written by Nigel Roberts

The chemistry between Sean “Diddy” Combs and his ex, Jennifer Lopez, during the hip hop mogul’s IG Dance-A-Thon was so palpable, that you might have had a flashback to the early 2000s.

“I probably taught you that,” J. Lo is heard on video saying to Diddy as he shows off his Latin dance moves during his Instagram Live dance party on Sunday (April 12). But before any rumors could really get started, Lopez dragged her fiance, baseball player Alex Rodriguez, onto the virtual dance floor.

Diddy brought together his famous friends and his fans for what he described as “the world's biggest dance-a-thon," with the goal of raising money to support healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus pandemic in underserved communities across the nation.

“Me and my family are having a dance-a-thon — the whole world is invited,” Combs said in an Instagram clip. “We on lockdown, but we want to dance.”

Scheduled appearances at the dance-a-thon were to include Justin Bieber, Snoop Dogg, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, and others.

Basketball superstar Lebron James also showed up to display his moves off the court. Take a look at the YouTube video.

