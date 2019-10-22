Diddy’s Rumored New Love Interest Speaks Out About Their Relationship

Written by Angela Wilson

Social media was ablaze when Sean “Diddy” Combs was pictured with a mystery woman on October 11. After days of speculation, The Shade Room identified his companion on Monday (Oct. 21) as Nicole Olivera. The mega-producer and Olivera, an actress, sparked dating rumors when paparazzi caught the pair enjoying a late-night dinner at Nobu in Los Angeles last week. According to The Shade Room, the 49-year-old arrived at the Japanese restaurant around 10 p.m. with Olivera in tow. He entered the restaurant first as Olivera was escorted by security inside afterward.

In a statement to TSR on Monday, the actress revealed how both her and Diddy are single, smashing any rumors Diddy and Lori Harvey were still an item. “He’s single, I’m single—we’re friends,” said Olivera. “The family and myself are extremely close because Sean and I have been friends for about 10 years.” The Gemini Man actress also addressed whether she was involved with Diddy’s son Justin Combs after a flirtatious exchange under one of her Instagram photos.

“I’ve never dated or had anything romantic or sexual with Justin or any of [Diddy's] sons,” declared Olivera to the popular blog site. “I’d never date or be romantically/sexually involved with a son and then his father or vice versa… No offense to anyone who’s into that, to each their own.” As recently as this summer, Diddy was romantically linked to Lori Harvey. Although they never confirmed nor denied their relationship, the pair was photographed together on different occasions, including a reggae concert in Miami in March. Diddy and Harvey seemed to have called it quits after he was spotted out with Olivera. Harvey, 22, unfollowed Diddy on Instagram last week, according to PEOPLE. On Thursday, the Harlem native returned the favor and unfollowed Harvey on Instagram.