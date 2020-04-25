Erykah Badu Responds To Fans Hoping She'll Battle Lauryn Hill With Three Hilarious Words

Erykah Badu Responds To Fans Hoping She'll Battle Lauryn Hill With Three Hilarious Words

Could this be the next VERZUZ?

Published 17 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Last week's battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley, organized by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for their VERZUZ series, drew record numbers that damn near broke Instagram. Now, fans are looking to Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill for the next face-off. 

When one of Badu's followers proposed the idea to her on Twitter, she replied immediately, with three simple words:

Welp. There goes that dream. In the meantime, the "On & On" singer is continuing to serve amazing quarantine concerts via her website.

Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images and Harry Durrant/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN MUSIC

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in music