Erykah Badu Responds To Fans Hoping She'll Battle Lauryn Hill With Three Hilarious Words

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Last week's battle between Babyface and Teddy Riley, organized by Swizz Beatz and Timbaland for their VERZUZ series, drew record numbers that damn near broke Instagram. Now, fans are looking to Erykah Badu and Lauryn Hill for the next face-off.
When one of Badu's followers proposed the idea to her on Twitter, she replied immediately, with three simple words:
I’ll be pulverized .. https://t.co/iERyAArncD— ErykahBadoula (@fatbellybella) April 24, 2020
Welp. There goes that dream. In the meantime, the "On & On" singer is continuing to serve amazing quarantine concerts via her website.
