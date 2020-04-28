Megan Thee Stallion To Host A Virtual Hangout For Cancer Survivors

Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion has been coming through for her fans who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday (April 26), the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper announced that she has teamed up with a philanthropic organization, F**k Cancer, to host a virtual hangout via Zoom to connect with fans who are battling cancer in the midst of the pandemic.

“What’s up, Hotties!” Megan exclaimed in her Instagram Story. “I’m reaching out to all of my Hotties that are alone right now [and] can’t see their families and friends while they’re battling cancer. I want to host a virtual hangout for all of y’all and I want y’all to tell me why you say eff cancer.”