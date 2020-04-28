Megan Thee Stallion To Host A Virtual Hangout For Cancer Survivors

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
Houston rap star Megan Thee Stallion has been coming through for her fans who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.
On Monday (April 26), the “Hot Girl Summer” rapper announced that she has teamed up with a philanthropic organization, F**k Cancer, to host a virtual hangout via Zoom to connect with fans who are battling cancer in the midst of the pandemic.
“What’s up, Hotties!” Megan exclaimed in her Instagram Story. “I’m reaching out to all of my Hotties that are alone right now [and] can’t see their families and friends while they’re battling cancer. I want to host a virtual hangout for all of y’all and I want y’all to tell me why you say eff cancer.”
Megan has taken it upon herself to help out her followers in every way she can including delivering a quarantine bop. At the onset of the pandemic, the 25-year-old launched the #HottiesAtHome campaign on Twitter in early April where she promised to provide some financial support to a select few. “To all my Hotties that need a lil extra cash during this crazy time, I got you!” she wrote. “Drop your cash app names OR drop the cash app name of some #HealthcareHotties in need. Stay safe and be blessed.”
Most recently, the Houston native also made a donation to the Park Manor nursing home in her hometown. “I know a lot of people who are struggling with their grandparents,” she told PEOPLE. “They can’t see their grandparents right now, so I teamed up with Amazon and we gave them these devices where you video chat with your people.”
