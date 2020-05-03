Beyonce’s Mom Tina Lawson’s Reaction To Her Shout-Out On The ‘Savage’ Remix Is Priceless

Tina Knowles Lawson, the mother of megastar Beyoncé, gave a big thumbs up to her daughter’s remix of Megan Thee Stallion's hit “Savage.”

In an Instagram post on April 29, Knowles Lawson wrote, “Haaaaa!!!!!!!!! Savage definition ? Who taught you to be A Savage? love the comments about your Mom passing on the Savage to their daughters.”

Her post was in response to Beyoncé sending this shout-out: "My mama was a savage," Bey declares. "Got this shit from Tina!"