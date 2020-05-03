Beyonce’s Mom Tina Lawson’s Reaction To Her Shout-Out On The ‘Savage’ Remix Is Priceless

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 15: Tina Knowles Lawson attends the NBA All-Star Bowling Classic at Lucky Strike LA Live on February 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

Miss Tina runs the Beyhive.

Tina Knowles Lawson, the mother of megastar Beyoncé, gave a big thumbs up to her daughter’s remix of Megan Thee Stallion's hit “Savage.”

In an Instagram post on April 29, Knowles Lawson wrote, “Haaaaa!!!!!!!!! Savage definition ? Who taught you to be A Savage? love the comments about your Mom passing on the Savage to their daughters.”

Her post was in response to Beyoncé sending this shout-out: "My mama was a savage," Bey declares. "Got this shit from Tina!"

 

Beyoncé and Megan, two Houston natives, dropped the remix April 29 on Tidal’s streaming platform, premiering on YouTube later that day. The original song has become a fave, with a dance challenge to go along with its "classy, bougie, ratchet" lyrics.

Bread of Life, a disaster relief organization, will receive proceeds from the single to help feed Houston families who are struggling to make ends meet during the coronavirus pandemic.

 

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

