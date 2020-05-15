Ariana Grande Is Begging For Rihanna’s New Album: ‘I Need It’

It appears fans aren’t the only ones waiting on Rihanna to release her long-awaited ninth studio album.

While speaking to Beats 1’s Zane Lowe about her collaboration with Justin Beiber, “Stuck With U,” Ariana Grande confessed that the wait for R9 is starting to get to her.

“I get it, I appreciate it, and I'm really glad that she's putting in so much effort,” Grande told Lowe, as reported by Vulture. “I listened to ANTI every day. I think it's time. I need it. She's gonna, like, hate me for saying that but I want it so bad.”

She continued, “I’m buying the undies. I’m buying the makeup. I’m streaming ANTI. I’m streaming Unapologetic. I’m streaming Loud. Every day, I really am. I’m so angry because I hate when people say this to me. But now that I’m saying it to her, it’s fine.”

Ariana also let the cat out of the bag saying that she has an unreleased song with Doja Cat.

“I was able to work with her earlier this year on this song. I remember when I first wrote it and sent it to her, she was in the shower, and she was like, ‘B***h, I love this. I’m in the shower.’ She was like, ‘I’m doing it right now,’” she told Lowe. “And I was like, ‘Okay, there’s no rush. I’m not putting out a project anytime soon.’”

“And I think it was the next morning or something. She called me back, and she was twerking to it, and her hair was falling off. She twerked so hard that her wig fully flew off. She had a whole verse done, everything was done,” Ariana continued, per Genius.

“I was like, ‘First of all, you ate.’ She was like, ‘How many bars can I take? Because this is mad inspiring and I want to just go.’ And I was like, ‘Take as many bars as you want. Do it. If you’re inspired to say stuff, let’s go.’ And so she just goes off on it, and it’s so much fun, and I love it. It’s my favorite so far.”

Unfortunately for fans, the song won't be coming out anytime soon. Ariana told Lowe that she wants “to save [it] for whenever it’s time again to drop,” which likely means until the coronavirus pandemic is over.

Earlier this week, Rihanna was asked about her album while previewing new sunglasses for her Off The Record Fenty eyewear line. “Where’s the album?” one person demanded, to which the “Work” singer offered, “I lost it.”