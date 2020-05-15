Cardi B Has Some Vital Advice For Young Folks Heading To College

High school students across the country are graduating over the next few weeks but for most, it will be a virtual graduation. In celebration, the biggest stars in the world are joining together for #Graduation2020: Facebook and Instagram Celebrate the Class of 2020, which is currently underway.

Rapper Cardi B is one of the many celebs who wanted to show some love to all the young people transitioning from high school to college.



“Don’t let the coronavirus take the special moment from you,” Cardi said.



RELATED: Cardi B's 'Invasion Of Privacy' Is The Most-Streamed Album By A Female Rapper Ever On Spotify



“You guys have mostly picked your college already so I want to say how to pick classes. When you go to college, I feel they offer so many different classes -- make sure the classes you take are going to benefit you one day. Make sure you research careers that are around the money you want to make in the future.”



She also added, “It’s more than a diploma. It’s more than graduation. It’s knowledge. It’s knowing that you took it… that you went through those hard nights studying. To this day, I just replay my high school memories in my head.”



Cardi didn’t forget the folks graduating from college, “For the college ones… I didn't finish college, but I went. I just want to say congrats. Now you're about to start your life, you're about to make some money!"