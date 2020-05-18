Could An Eminem vs. DMX Verzuz Battle Be Up Next?

While Jay-Z has yet to issue a response toward DMX’s battle challenge, another rap icon has stepped forward to toss his name into the ring.

Earlier on Monday (May 18), Noreaga took to Instagram where he revealed that he had just gotten off the phone with Swizz Beatz who told him that Eminem is interested in going up against DMX. N.O.R.E passed along that X was up for the challenge as well, although he’s still dead set on getting his time to duel Hov.

“This moment is so Legend!!!” N.O.R.E. captioned a photo of himself playing a game of Jenga with the Ruff Ryder MC. “[Three] minutes before this [Swizz Beatz] CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke and X SAY ‘HE CAN GET [IT] BUT I STILL WANT JAY’ HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES S**T SORRY IF I WASN'T ‘POSE TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m ridin’ wit [sic] the DOG!!!”