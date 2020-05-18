Could An Eminem vs. DMX Verzuz Battle Be Up Next?

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
While Jay-Z has yet to issue a response toward DMX’s battle challenge, another rap icon has stepped forward to toss his name into the ring.
Earlier on Monday (May 18), Noreaga took to Instagram where he revealed that he had just gotten off the phone with Swizz Beatz who told him that Eminem is interested in going up against DMX. N.O.R.E passed along that X was up for the challenge as well, although he’s still dead set on getting his time to duel Hov.
“This moment is so Legend!!!” N.O.R.E. captioned a photo of himself playing a game of Jenga with the Ruff Ryder MC. “[Three] minutes before this [Swizz Beatz] CALLS X and says Eminem is down for that smoke and X SAY ‘HE CAN GET [IT] BUT I STILL WANT JAY’ HAHA SO CLASSIC BEHIND THE SCENES S**T SORRY IF I WASN'T ‘POSE TO SAY NOTHING but I had to DMX VS SLIM SHADY??? What y’all think??? I’m ridin’ wit [sic] the DOG!!!”
N.O.R.E’s announcement comes after he and DJ EFN previously hopped on Instagram Live with Fat Joe, Lenny S., Jadakiss and Styles P for the quarantine edition of their REVOLT show this past weekend. During their conversation, the two hosts asked Joe for his thoughts on who he thinks would make a suitable opponent for Em.
“DMX got the biggest hits in the world, one of the greatest rappers of all time. Legendary. Iconic. Superhero, and everything I’m saying is understating him. He’s bigger than that,” Joe noted.
“But there’s something about that white boy and his fans,” he continued, referring to Em. “Nah, bro. You wanna see some crack in the Internet? That [man] David Koresh.”
After last weekend’s battle between Ludacris and Nelly, suggestions have been flying all over the place as to the next music artists to take to IG Live this coming Saturday in a Verzuz battle. Fans have suggested Usher vs. Chris Brown to Keisha Cole vs. Ashanti. Either way, we’re here for it.
