Why Pop Smoke’s Investigation Has Been Impacted By Coronavirus Crisis

The question of who killed Pop Smoke has remained unanswered nearly three months after his death, and now the Los Angeles Police Department has shared that they’ve run into some roadblocks.

According to TMZ, the LAPD’s investigative efforts are being hampered amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. Though police have still been able to work on the case, a source told the outlet that the department had to prioritize and shift most of their resources towards dealing with the pandemic. The police however have reportedly managed to find time to go out and safely conduct face-to-face interviews, although they’re still coming up short of finding any possible leads.

There’s also the additional challenge of potential witnesses unwilling to speak with the police. Thus far, no suspects have been arrested in connection to Pop Smoke's murder.

Details surrounding the circumstances of Pop Smoke’s death have continued to remain a mystery. The 20-year-old was fatally shot during a home invasion back on February 19 by intruders who invaded the Hollywood Hills house he was renting.

As previously reported, the Los Angeles Police Department initially suspected the break-in was a robbery that had gone wrong. Capt. Jonathan L. Tippet, the head of LAPD’s Robbery-Homicide Division, later told the New York Times that investigators are considering the possibility that his death might have been a targeted hit.