BET Honors Andre Harrell With Encore Of ‘Inside The Label: Uptown Records’

BET Networks will rebroadcast the original two-part docu-series,“INSIDE THE LABEL: UPTOWN RECORDS'' airing Sunday, May 24 with Part I at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT and Part II at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on BET. The docu-series chronicles the vision and history behind the onic New York City record label, Uptown Records, which was started by the legendary late music exec, Andre Harrell.

Launched in 1986, following a joint venture deal with MCA, Andre Harrell's Uptown Records played a vital role in the careers of some of the most influential voices in hip hop, soul and R&B, including Heavy D & The Boyz, Russell Simmons, Lyor Cohen, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Father MC, Al B. Sure, Christopher Williams, Teddy Riley, Notorious B.I.G., Sean “Diddy” Combs and many more.

Told through the eyes of Harrell and several of these artists whose careers he helped to launch as well as key players involved in the creation of Uptown Records, “INSIDE THE LABEL” explores how Harrell transformed the sound, face and business of hip hop.