BET Honors Andre Harrell With Encore Of ‘Inside The Label: Uptown Records’

Fans Will Not Be Happy About This Male R&B Singer Calling Out Beyoncé, SZA And Cardi B
"Stop using that f**king pain to make it OK to say some bullsh** on your record and get nominated for a Grammy..."
BET Networks will rebroadcast the original two-part docu-series,“INSIDE THE LABEL: UPTOWN RECORDS'' airing Sunday, May 24 with Part I at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT and Part II at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on BET. The docu-series chronicles the vision and history behind the onic New York City record label, Uptown Records, which was started by the legendary late music exec, Andre Harrell.
Launched in 1986, following a joint venture deal with MCA, Andre Harrell's Uptown Records played a vital role in the careers of some of the most influential voices in hip hop, soul and R&B, including Heavy D & The Boyz, Russell Simmons, Lyor Cohen, Mary J. Blige, Jodeci, Father MC, Al B. Sure, Christopher Williams, Teddy Riley, Notorious B.I.G., Sean “Diddy” Combs and many more.
Told through the eyes of Harrell and several of these artists whose careers he helped to launch as well as key players involved in the creation of Uptown Records, “INSIDE THE LABEL” explores how Harrell transformed the sound, face and business of hip hop.
Considered one of the chief architects of R&B music laced with hip hop flavor and swagger called New Jack Swing, Harrell actually began his career as a rapper in the duo, Dr. Jeckyll and Mr. Hyde. He later went on to work at Def Jam Records and quickly rose in the ranks to become a vice president and later GM of the iconic label. He is also the former Vice Chairman at REVOLT Media & TV.
Andre Harrell’s sudden passing on May 8 has prompted a number of tributes in his honor. He is survived by his brother Greg, his father Bernie, and his 25-year-old son, Gianni, who he described as “his best friend.” Find out how Andre Harrell got his start and more in teh two-part docu-series,“INSIDE THE LABEL: UPTOWN RECORDS'' this Sunday, May 24 with Part I at 5:00 p.m. ET/ 2 p.m. PT and Part II at 6:00 p.m. ET/ 3 p.m. PT on BET.
Here are all the artists who posted tributes to the late R&B singer.
